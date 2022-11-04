Hollywood Foundation’s Back to School campaign returns with multi-million Rand pledge

The Hollywood Foundation has announced the return of its “Back to School” campaign, through an astounding R4 million pledge that will assist parents and learners from various communities across South Africa with much-needed school essentials. The aim of the campaign is to empower many learners at the start of the new schooling year with key school supplies.

As part of the pledge, selected schools will each receive stationery, school shoes and uniforms to the value of between R15 000 and R30 000. The campaign, launched at a significant time this year, also aims to take the pressure off parents during a tough economic climate. To assist with the selection of schools, the Hollywood Foundation has partnered with Brand Ambassadors, such as Keshav Maharaj, Robert Marawa and Carol Tshabalala, and non-profit organisations, including starlet Nomzamo Mbatha’s Lighthouse Foundation.

Hollywoodbets’ 96 retail branches nationwide will also be part of efforts to make a difference in the lives of many learners this year. To launch the campaign, the Hollywood Foundation has partnered with the Black Coffee Foundation for handovers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. “Children look forward to their first day of school with their new uniform and school supplies and every parent would like to meet their kids’ needs, the reality though is that not all kids are enabled the opportunity to experience that. “This year, we have increased our allocation to the Back to School initiative, to ensure that we touch as many lives as possible. We strive to positively impact our communities, and our team and partners carry that vision at heart,” said Vuyisile Ngobese, the Public Relations Officer for the Hollywood Foundation.

