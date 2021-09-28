How to apply for education assistant jobs

The Department of Basic Education recruitment for Phase Two of the Basic Education Employment initiative (BEEI) had opened, and this is how you can apply. This employment initiative, which will close on October 3, seeks to employ 287 000 youth into the sector.

The department said there are 287 000, about 192 000 will be employed as Education Assistants and 95 000 as general school assistants. The BEEI is looking for applicants aged between 18- 35 years old. The youth should not be in any education training, nor should the applicant be on any form of government grant. Youth who are disabled and women are encouraged to apply. Applications to be made at sayouth.mobi.

If you receive an email saying you’ve been placed, candidates must submit: 1. CV 2. Testimonial (from school, community leader, church leader, etc.)

3. Police clearance certificate 4. Affidavit from candidate stating that they don’t have a criminal record (you submit this while the police clearance is being processed) 5. Certificate copy of matric certificate (or anybNQF Level 4, 6 and/or 7 certificate)