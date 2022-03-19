How to check if an internship is the real deal

Whether you are looking for an internship as a young graduate, a final-year student looking to secure your work-integrated learning (WIL) or thinking of pursuing a new role within your industry – an internship is what you most likely would search for. Internships are of great value when it comes to gaining experience and insight into the workflow of an industry, and you are most likely to get hired. Most companies seek candidates with either previous relevant experience in the field and a related qualification or young graduates looking to gain experience in the workplace.

The worldwide web is an amazing resource for finding internships and employment. However, with the anonymity of the internet, some advertisements could easily be a scam. Here are 5 red flags to look out for when applying for internships. 1. Application fee or admin costs

Companies offering internship opportunities should not be asking for application fees, admin costs or any sort of payment. In fact, the company pays the intern a stipend at the end of each month. If a company advertises an internship, demands an upfront payment for any costs and makes promises that seem too good to be true – run. These are scams. You should not have to pay for applying for an internship. 2. Unknown website and messy URL link If you are applying on a website or were sent a super long and suspicious URL link on WhatsApp, double check to see if your Bluetooth and location access is off. Make sure the website is secure by looking at the address bar (URL) to see if there is an “s” in the URL, which should look like this “https://” or has a lock symbol in the address bar.

This is no guarantee against a scam site, but it shows that the site is using secured encryption during data transfers and has protected itself from hackers. 3. Dodgy interview location If something seems amiss, double check and triple check if you must. If you are given a location for an interview opportunity, search for it on Google Maps and ask people about it. An interview should not take place in an isolated warehouse or abandoned building or area. If you must, go to your nearest police station and clear the location with them.

4. Communicating through WhatsApp or chat In most cases, scammers use instant messaging services such as WhatsApp to communicate, and conduct fake job interviews with desperate job seekers. A WhatsApp interview may seem convenient, however, it is rare to actually secure a job or have a job interview with a legitimate company through a chat platform. Do your research before the interview and do not give out important information. 5. Lacking verifiable information