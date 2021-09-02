How to help improve your child's attention span

According to a 2010 study, we spend nearly 47% of our waking hours thinking about something other than what we are doing.

According to Parent&Co.Blogs, attention span is the length of time for which a person is able to concentrate on a particular activity or subject. Lack of sleep or a poor routine, a diet high in sugar and fat with no sustaining nutrition to assist concentration in the classroom, excessive screen-time, especially prior to going to bed, difficulties at home, such as a recent separation of parents or a family trauma, may be some of the causes.