HWSETA launches a career portal to help students with advice on jobs in the health and wellness sector

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) has launched an online career portal that offers advice to pupils about the various working opportunities within the health sector. The new career portal is promised to burst with information and advice on health, social development and veterinary-related careers. According to HWSETA, the career portal is aimed at guiding and informing pupils about how to pursue a career within the related fields. It offers a range of resources including a comprehensive list of careers available in the health, social development and veterinary sectors and career guidance advice including; subject choices, relevant tertiary institutions, approved training providers and possible funding opportunities available through institutions. “HWSETA aims to create a skilled workforce for the health, social development and veterinary needs of South Africans. A crucial part of achieving this vision is creating awareness among school leavers of the vast number of career opportunities that exist in these sectors. We’ve launched the career portal to make exploring these exciting options as easy as possible,” explains Elaine Brass, chief executive of HWSETA. The career portal has a career finder quiz that helps pupils or students discover the best career option suitable for them. This will help simplify the prospective health student’s life by not overwhelming them with information on careers they might not be interested in.

Brass says: “Whether you prefer to work with people or animals, in a team or on your own, whether you’ve studied maths and science or neither, you can pursue a career in the health and welfare sectors. There is a common misconception that in order to work in these sectors, maths and science are required, but there are many alternative opportunities that don’t require these subjects.”

Apart from the popular jobs being listed on the portal other lesser-known careers in the sector such as; an acupuncturist, phlebotomist, biomedical engineer and podiatrist are also included.

The portal details exactly how to become qualified in a specific field and which institutions offer qualifications and learnerships.

“We hope that through our career portal the youth of South Africa are able to get the answers to any questions they might have regarding pursuing a career in the health, social development and veterinary sectors,” concludes Brass.