Impala Rustenburg launches mobile Career Expo during Youth Month

Impala Rustenburg has developed and launched an innovative mobile Career Expo, an inspirational and aspirational showcase which introduced more than 5 700 local high school pupils to a range of career opportunities in the mining industry. The expos launch was timed to coincide with Youth Month, which this year is themed around “The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society”.

The mobile career expo visited 12 high schools in the mining community - all of which are supported by Impala Rustenburg. The expo is running from May 28 until August 17 this year, with breaks in the schedule to accommodate the school’s exam and holiday timetables. The aim of the career expo is to reach pupils in Grade 9 (providing subject choice guidance for Grade 10), and in grades 11 and 12 to assist in career planning.