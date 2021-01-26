Independent schools will open two weeks earlier

Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that all public schools will officially open on February 15, with private schools allowed to reopen two weeks earlier.

This is according to a government gazette published on Friday, and comes after the Deputy Basic Education Minister Reginah Mhaule announced a delay in the reopening of schools for 2021.

“Independent schools must delay the date for the reopening of schools for learners to return to school for a period of two weeks from the date of the pronouncement of the minister, on January 15, 2021. Independent schools may not open earlier than the two-week period as contemplated [January 15],” reads the gazette.

The gazette also declares that no pupils are allowed to return before the specified dates – either at public or private schools. Officials may also access school premises during the period of closure if required to do so, for purposes of preparation in anticipation of the reopening of schools.

The updated and gazetted return dates are as follows: