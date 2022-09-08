International Literacy Day shines spotlight on South Africa’s poor literacy rate

International Literacy Day, which is commemorated on September 8, brings stories about South Africa’s poor literacy rates to the spotlight – and the statistics are alarming. Eight out of 10 Grade 4 learners can’t read for meaning, while the adult literacy rate is 87%.

Digital literacy is equally challenging, especially given that only 10% of homes have internet access. Many organisations, however, provide time and resources to improve the overall literacy rate and to ensure a brighter future for a well-read generation of South African children. One success story is Education without Borders (EwB).

Education without Borders is an organisation that provides after-school education and mentorship to youth from disadvantaged communities in South Africa. It includes supplementary mathematics, English, science, and leadership programmes. These initiatives expand pupils’ future career and job opportunities, helping to strengthen their families and communities and break the cycle of poverty. Internet security provider ESET has been supporting to EwB’s efforts. ESET has contributed more than R230 000 this year and is a platinum partner, meaning it gives a minimum of $10 000 (about R170 000 at the current exchange rate) per year towards EwB’s initiatives.

Their funding primarily goes towards the EwB’s School in a Box programme which is a closed internet system covering appropriate South African curriculum subjects including English, mathematics and science. Each box contains 15 – 20 connected tablets, which give pupils the opportunity of a more digital and personalised learning experience. “We believe in supporting organisations that are strategically aligned to our own goals. These include supporting education through technology, bridging the education divide in South Africa, and protecting the progress of future generations,” said Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET South Africa.

“EwB has been making lasting changes in the lives of South African learners since 1972. With ESET SA’s help, they implemented School in a Box, affording learners from lower-income households access to the technology they need to participate in everything a modern education has to offer. This will bring new opportunities to South Africa’s youth, ensuring a bright future.” EwB also recently announced two new programmes including a partnership with PeerLab Tutoring which enables students at South African tertiary education institutions to receive virtual one-on-one support and education assistance from tutors in the US. The second programme is a mentoring programme that connects South African pupils with mentors from North America to develop bonds, exchange ideas, and navigate the challenges they might face when they leave school.

