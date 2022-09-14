John Ross College principal makes desperate plea to parents over serious discipline issues at school

A Richards Bay school principal is at her wit's end with the poor behaviour of some of the pupils at her school and has resorted to making a desperate plea to parents to discipline their children at home or face the consequences. Janienne King, principal of John Ross College, an English Medium High School in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, said they are experiencing added discipline problems, especially with pupils in Grades 8 and 9.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said the pupils in Grades 10 and 11 have also been problematic as many have been bunking classes. In a desperate attempt to rein the children in, King addressed a stern letter to parents informing them of their children’s misdemeanours and asking for their assistance in disciplining them. “I have been a teacher for 38 years now, and I'm alarmed at how some children behave and speak to teachers. It has to stop. That is why I'm writing to you now. All my HOD's teach and do discipline, and they are overwhelmed. Telling us you can't control the child at home either is your responsibility.

“Schools are not babysitting institutions but learning institutions,” read part of the letter penned by King. She says that while she is well aware that the Heads of Departments (HODs) are in constant contact with parents by phone, she signs warning letters every day. According to King, it is mostly the same children presenting the same disciplinary issues, as she notes: “The same names keep cropping up again and again”.

Story continues below Advertisement

King told parents that staff were limited in what they could do, including punishment, sending warning letters and suspension, but serious misbehaviour meant a tribunal. “Pupils need to be reminded that we only have to keep them at John Ross College until the end of Grade 9, or when they turn 15. While the constitution guarantees them a right to education, it does not guarantee them a right to education at John Ross College. We are allowed to issue no returns to protect the rest of the school body,” King strictly warns. She added that the school was receiving more and more letters from parents complaining about the behaviour of certain pupils, which stops other children from being able to learn and study.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My responsibility is to the school body, not to individuals who do not know how to behave nor care about others. Please discuss this with your children so they do not get a shock. “And remind Grade 8 and 9 learners that if they do not pass Maths at 40% and English at 50%, they automatically fail the grade. These rules are set by the department, not by John Ross College. And we are not able to change marks, so please do not ask for that,” King warns. She concluded the letter by asking the parents for their help and consideration.

Story continues below Advertisement