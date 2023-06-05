KZN school under fire for allegedly telling a pregnant Grade 9 learner to leave class and return after giving birth

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has instructed a Durban high school to withdraw its expulsion notice and allow a pregnant Grade 9 learner to return to school with immediate effect. Described as discrimination and a violation of the South African Schools Act (Sasa), the pregnant learner was allegedly expelled from Sithengile High School once her pregnancy became noticeable.

The DA provincial spokesperson for education, Dr Imran Keeka, raised alarm bells when he asked Education MEC Mbali Frazer to intervene during a recent sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. He told the MEC that the pupil was allegedly expelled from school and told to only return next year after the baby’s birth. “The DA condemns this repugnant discrimination. It is not only a vile response to an already difficult situation, it is a horrific violation of this young woman’s rights,” Keeka said.

Section 5 (1) of the act states that a public school must admit learners and serve their educational requirements without unfairly discriminating against them in any way. Keeka said this meant that pregnant learners, particularly those of compulsory school-going age, must be enrolled and be allowed to attend school. Section 9 (3) reads: “The state may not unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on one or more grounds, including race, gender, sex, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic or social origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, language and birth.”