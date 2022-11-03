‘Let the numbers count’ – Mpumalanga Education Department happy with increased maths learners

Johannesburg – It has been a week since the class of 2022 started their National Senior Certificate exams in all provinces with the Department of Education in Mpumalanga satisfied with how the exams are progressing in its province. The matric final exams started on Monday and will proceed until December 7. The department said that there were no major challenges reported so far and it was satisfied with how the exams were unfolding.

The department indicated that there were 39 665 candidates in the province expected to sit for Maths Paper 1 from 9am on Friday. It said that it was motivated by the increased number of learners who took pure maths this year. "In 2020, 28 925 candidates wrote pure mathematics and in 2021, 34 470, and this year, there is a notable increase which is much appreciated," the provincial department said. According to the department, the majority of learners should go for maths considering the impact it has in unlocking future economic spin-offs.

"To this end, the department established the OR Tambo Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy to facilitate a conscious effort to increase the numbers of learners in these subjects as well as the pass rate. "The Academy also offers in-service training to teachers who are teaching these subjects in the province," the department said. Furthermore, the Mpumalanga department extended its best wishes to all candidates who will be writing maths this coming Friday.