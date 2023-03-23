Limpopo goes digital with new off-the-grid computer lab

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande will open a computer laboratory at Moloke Primary School on Friday in Sekhukhune, Limpopo. As part of developing the youth with digital skills and moving towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), especially school going learners, Nzimande said the lab was going to change teaching methods at school in line with the 4IR.

The new off-the-grid computer lab for learners consists of two connected 12-metre up-cycled storage containers with computers powered by solar energy to bridge the digital divide for learners in disadvantaged communities. Nzimande will be joined by the Limpopo MEC of Education, Mavhungu-Lerule Ramakhanya, and the Fetakgomo Tubatse mayor, Eddie Edwin Maila, in handing over the computer lab to the community of Sekhukhune. "Through this project, we aim to help bridge the gap between those who have access to knowledge and those who have no access, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas," he said.