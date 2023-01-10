Limpopo parents flood district centres to seek learner placements

Johannesburg - The Limpopo Department of Education (LDoE) said it was overwhelmed by the high number of parents at the Pietersburg circuit in Polokwane (Capricorn South District) and Ellisras Circuit in Lephalale (Waterberg District) to enquire about placements for their children. “The department is working around the clock to ensure that every learner is placed for the academic year 2023,” it said.

LDoE has devised a strategy to start with the placement of Grade R, 1 and 8 pupils due to the high turnover of parents at the centres. The department said the first preference would be the applications that they received between May and end of July last year. “Parents who applied for internal grades last year will be assisted between Thursday and Friday this week,” it added. “All the other learners who are yet to be placed due to various reasons ranging from relocation of parents, late application and school of choice amongst others will be assisted from Monday next week.

“The final placement list for learners who will be processed this week will be released on Monday afternoon,” LDoE said. It pleaded with parents to exercise patience and afford them space to deal with the learner placement issues. Furthermore, the department highlighted that Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha would be leading the Executive Council in a drive to monitor the reopening of schools tomorrow across the province.

Mathabatha accompanied by the Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya will visit Mogolo Secondary School on Wednesday morning in Burgersfort and will proceed to three other identified schools in Tubatse, Mosebo Primary, and Kwaledi and Leolo secondary schools. “Various Members of the Executive Council (MECs) will be in the five districts of the province from January 11 to 13 to visit high enrolled and poor performing schools at the start of the academic year,” it stated. The department further mentioned that the visit to performing schools and special schools will take place after the release of matric results.