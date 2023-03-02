LOOK: Motsepe Foundation donates R150 million to support sport in schools

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Joburg - The Department of Basic Education has welcomed the R150 million donation from the Motsepe Foundation for the development and growth of sport at primary and secondary schools.

This was announced by co-founder and CEO of Motsepe Foundation Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre during a media briefing. She said the donation would be for a five-year period and was in terms of the extension of the current partnership agreement between the parties which commenced in 2016 and under which R70m has been spent to date. “Supporting education, football, music and other sports has always been a primary focus area for the Motsepe Foundation. We are excited to start during the next academic year, the first schools football competition for girls at secondary and primary schools. We will use the rest of this year to prepare for the successful commencement of this competition.

More on this Motsepe Foundation donates R30 million to university student councils

“The girls' school competition will contribute to the growth and development of women’s football in South Africa, Africa and the world. We also want to thank (Basic Education) Minister Angie Motshekga for her outstanding leadership and support for our partnership.” Motshekga commended and appreciated the foundation for its support to ensuring that children are taken away from the streets through football, netball and music. “We have no doubt that this long-term partnership will make a positive and sustainable difference in the lives of young South Africans,” she said.

Motsepe Foundation donates R150 million to South African Schools to develop sports, African Choral and Indigenous Music. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela It was stated that R30m would be distributed every year as follows: - R12m to the Kay Motsepe Schools Football Cup for boys and girls at secondary and primary schools.

- The winning secondary school will receive R3m which must be used for the construction or upgrading of football, education and other sports infrastructure and facilities. - R8m for the new schools football competition for girls at secondary and primary school level and for the new primary school competition for boys. - R6m for the ABC Motsepe Schools Choral Eisteddfod.

- The Kay Motsepe Schools Netball Cup will receive R4m. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi thanked the foundation for its support and contribution to the development of children in schools in terms of sports. [email protected]