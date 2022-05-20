Mancosa gears up for in-person graduation ceremonies

Students at private higher education institution Mancosa are thrilled that they will be able to graduate in-person at the Durban ICC from 20 to 23 May 2022 for the first time in two years since the advent of the pandemic. Mancosa will host about 22 000 graduates from Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg at various graduation ceremonies which will be live-streamed on the Mancosa YouTube channel, MANCOSAtv.

Students will be graduating in 43 programmes which include Bachelor of Public Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce in Supply Chain Management, Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management, Bachelor of Commerce in Information and Technology Management. Mancosa’s annual graduation ceremonies are a highlight of the academic calendar as it acknowledges a student’s hard work and success, and the joy is shared with peers, family and friends. This certificate allows one to take their career to the next level. Mancosa also celebrated its first female and male graduates who defended their Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) thesis at Mancosa - both Dr Patricia Ndlovu and Dr Emmanuel Jengwa graduated in the DBA programme.

Apart from the DBA graduates, there are some unusual students who will be graduating such as a married couple; a grandmother; and a 40-year-old who quit her job and completely changed her career after studying at Mancosa. Professor Magnate Ntombela, principal of Mancosa, said, the institution is extremely excited about the forthcoming physical graduation ceremonies which are taking place after a two-year Covid-imposed hiatus. “Mancosa has gone the extra mile and will be giving an opportunity to the Classes of 2020 and 2021 to ‘walk the stage’ and celebrate the realisation of their dreams.

