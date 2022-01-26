Cape matriculant with 7 distinctions sets his sights on working for NASA

AFTER getting their results some matriculants may be confused about choosing an appropriate career path. But not Rohan Cloete from Curro Somerset West. Cloete has long aspired to work for Nasa and his journey will start at University of Cape Town this year, where he will study astrophysics. Rohan is hoping that this will open the way to achieving his goal. To earn a place to this three-year course, Rohan’s exam results needed to be stellar, and they were: he received seven distinctions in his final matric exams.

Rohan’s subject choices were English, Afrikaans, life orientation, maths, physical sciences and accounting. Interestingly, his favourite subject among them was life orientation. He says he enjoyed gaining insight into human nature and debating controversial topics in class. Rohan’s road to his success was not an easy one thanks to the challenging circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic which required a lot of home schooling. But he took it in his stride and turned the alone time into an advantage. “This started as a joke, that I would go to Nasa, but now through my studies that look at the fundamentals of the universe and the trajectory of asteroids, among other things, I am on the right track,” he says.