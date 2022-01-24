Gauteng’s top pupil bags 100% in 3 subjects – including maths
RAYMOND Mamabolo bagged 100% in three subjects and was named the top achieving pupil from a township school in Gauteng.
Mamabolo got seven distinctions, including 100% for maths, physics and life science and plans on studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. He also scored As in Sepedi, English, Geography and Life Orientation.
When speaking to the online newspaper, Mamabolo said: “Since the lower grades, I have always been focused, dedicated and determined. When I started Grade 12, I was already ready. I knew most of the stuff because I mastered them in the lower grades. I kept focus and came to school every day and practised every day, especially in maths and physics.”
Mamabolo, from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, was one of 55 pupils honoured by the Gauteng Department of Education at the announcement of their matric results on Friday.
The Gauteng government has offered the students a full bursary to institutions of their choice for the duration of their studies.
Mamabolo also walked away with R10 000 from the Industrial Development Corporation, a laptop, wi-fi router, trophies and certificates. Harmony mining group added a varsity start-up combo to the mix, gifting all pupils with heaters, fans, kettles, blankets and irons to assist their move to university.
The National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric class of 2021 overall pass rate stands at 76.4%. According to Minister of Basic Education and Training Angie Motshekga, this is an improvement of 0.2% from 2020.
Gauteng Province achieved a milestone number of bachelor passes in the country. More than 460 schools in Gauteng achieved a 90% matric pass rate in the 2021 exams.