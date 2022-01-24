Gauteng’s top pupil bags 100% in 3 subjects – including maths

RAYMOND Mamabolo bagged 100% in three subjects and was named the top achieving pupil from a township school in Gauteng. Mamabolo got seven distinctions, including 100% for maths, physics and life science and plans on studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. He also scored As in Sepedi, English, Geography and Life Orientation.

When speaking to the online newspaper, Mamabolo said: “Since the lower grades, I have always been focused, dedicated and determined. When I started Grade 12, I was already ready. I knew most of the stuff because I mastered them in the lower grades. I kept focus and came to school every day and practised every day, especially in maths and physics.” Mamabolo, from Chipa-Tabane Secondary School in Refilwe, was one of 55 pupils honoured by the Gauteng Department of Education at the announcement of their matric results on Friday. The Gauteng government has offered the students a full bursary to institutions of their choice for the duration of their studies.