Get a head start by studying for your matric exams using these helpful links

With the final National Senior Certificate exams coming up it would be advantageous to get a head start on studying with these useful study guides. The matric class of 2021 were disadvantaged in their final years of schooling, with both their Grade 11 and 12 years, being disrupted by the pandemic.

This has lead to a loss in face-to-face learning time despite the Department of Basic Education putting in plans to help make up for that loss of learning time. To add to this dilemma, their mid-term June exams were cancelled as the time was used to make up for the lost learning time. Winter schools continued regardless, yes but the impact of the pandemic on the Class of 2021 is far greater.

The national matric final exams are scheduled to last six weeks, starting on the November 1 and finishing on December 7. It will start later than previous years to ensure that matriculants receive enough time for learning and teaching. Subjects such as life orientation, and the practical exams for computer application technology, information technology, performing arts, and visual arts and design – will be written earlier, before November 1.

So don’t waste any more time and get yourself prepared with these useful links which will direct you to study guides and memos of past papers. Maths: Link: http://bit.ly/2MiAghT

Mathematics Literacy: Link: https://bit.ly/2w8TmS7 Accounting

Consumer Studies Link: https://bit.ly/345dLEa Economics Studies

Life Sciences Link: https://bit.ly/2UFcOzy Geography

Agricultural Sciences Link: https://bit.ly/2UX9Hlo English First Additional Language (FAL)

Link: https://bit.ly/2UVGg3b English Home Language (HL) Link: https://bit.ly/2JBY1iQ

Sepedi Leleme La Gae (HL) Link: https://bit.ly/2UF9cO0 IsiZulu Ulimi Lwasekhaya (HL)

Link: https://bit.ly/2URpEcA IsiXhosa Ulwimi Lwasekhaya (HL) Link: https://bit.ly/3bTqgpj

Xitsonga Ririmi Ra Le Kaya (HL) Link: https://bit.ly/39GxTxM Tshivenda Luambo Lwa Hayani (HL)

Link: https://bit.ly/2ynwYVR Siswati Home Language (HL) Link: https://bit.ly/2yyJVwp