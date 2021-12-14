How to apply for NSFAS 2022

Prospective students and students have until January 7, 2022, to apply for the National Financial Aid Scheme funding. First-time and returning students who are not funded are urged to apply to institutions via their application processes for a study place, as funding is only offered to students who are eligible for funding from NSFAS (financial eligibility) and who obtain a firm place to study in an approved programme at a public institution.

“I look forward to hearing reports of a successful NSFAS applications system and I urge students to apply as soon as possible and to provide the necessary information to support their applications, and ensure that the process goes smoothly and quickly,” said Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande. Who qualifies for NSFAS funding? Students qualify to get NSFAS funding if they are South African citizens or permanent residents who plan to register or are already studying at a public university or TVET college in South Africa and if they fall within one or more of the below categories: • Sassa grant recipients (the Sassa Covid-19 grant does not count);

• Persons whose combined household income is not more than R350 000 per year; • Persons living with disabilities with a combined household income not more than R600 000 per annum. Make sure you have the following documents ready before you start with the application process:

• All applicants must provide a copy of their ID. A temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs will be accepted • Non-Sassa applicants must provide copies of their parent’s/parents’, legal guardian’s/guardians’ or spouse’s IDs. • Smart ID cards: a copy with both sides of the smart ID must be provided.

• Proof of income: applicant and/or parents/legal guardian/spouse (where applicable (non-Sassa) should provide latest payslip not older 3 months, UIF letter, appointment letter, retrenchment letter (applicant and/or parent(s), legal guardian/spouse). HOW AND WHERE TO APPLY You can apply online via www.nfsas.org.za using a cellphone, tablet or computer. Follow these simple steps: Step 1: Go to www.nsfas.org.za and click on the ‘myNSFAS’ tab.

Step 2: Create a myNSFAS account. Step 3: Click on the ‘APPLY’ tab and complete the sections on the screen. Step 4: Upload required supporting documents where applicable.