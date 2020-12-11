How to track your NSFAS application

The academic year has come to an end and, with the matric’s final exams also nearing completion, it is important to start planning ahead. This includes securing finance for your higher education.

Despite delays in the writing of the National Senior Certificate examinations, which will inevitably bring about a delay in the release of the matric results, Grade 12 learners were warned to complete their applications for tertiary education.

Applications for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme opened in September and closed on November 30.

Here is how you can track the status of your application:

Visit the NSFAS website and go to the Insert your login details. You will be required to enter your ID and the password you created during your application. Go to track funding process.

NSFAS terminology and what it means: