IEB schools across the country celebrate stellar matric achievements

THE Independent Examination Board (IEB) has released its matric 2021 results. The pass mark for this year has gone up a notch to 98.39% for the Class of 2021 compared to last year’s 98.06%. The Class of 2021 is the second group of matrics to write their examinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also the worst affected by the pandemic as they lost 50% of their Grade 11 learning time. This is according to Umalusi - the council sets and monitors standards for general and further education and training in South Africa in accordance with the National Qualifications.

Anne Oberholzer, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) chief executive, said the Class of 2021 were the “true victims” of Covid-19. According to the IEB board, 12 857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates sat for the IEB National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. “The journey for Grade 12 candidates of 2021 was somewhat different with school closures from as early as March 2020 and then sporadically throughout the year, continuing right through their Grade 12 year. They experienced a disruptive change of an unprecedented nature within a relatively short space of time,” said Oberholzer.

A Western Cape school, Elkanah House, said it was pleased to announce a 100% pass rate with 96% bachelor degree pass and 14 diploma pass rate symbols. The school's matric class consisted of 73 candidates who managed to bag 144 subject As and 145 B symbols. The school’s executive principal Vivienne Jones said it is always exciting to receive the final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

“To see the fruits of the labour from both the pupils and the teachers. It gives me great joy to see that the Class of '21 has achieved a 100% pass rate and each and every one of these young people will now be able to step out into the world and grasp the opportunities for which 12 years of schooling has prepared them. From our top achievers, with eight A-symbols, to those for whom academics did not come easy - all have given their best and achieved what they set out to, and I am very proud of them! “This group of students have spent their senior years in some kind of Covid lockdown or restrictions, yet their resilience and grit have ensured that they all passed their exams and achieved their National Senior Certificate,” said Jones. Meanwhile, Glenwood House College in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, excelled in the IEB examinations with learners achieving high results. The school got a 100% pass rate, 96% bachelor degree passes and 4% diploma passes.