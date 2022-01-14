If you don't pass matric, here are your options
“Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart.” –Anonymous.
THERE are options if you want to study without matric, some of the courses you can study include accounting (studying for Chartered Institute Management Accountant – CIMA qualifications) in which you could learn fundamental business economics, financial and management accounting and commercial ethics within a year.
You could also examine your choices when it comes to either short computer/IT courses. You can even pursue studies in police work, forensics, office or secretarial studies, business or project management, occupational health and safety, tourism or beauty therapy. Interior decorating is another option.
For those looking to do a professional, nationally recognised qualification, perhaps one of the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers courses is for you. These are bookkeeping, accounting and business qualifications offered by at least 500 tuition bodies across the country. Depending on the subject, they range from NQF levels 3 to 6.You could also do part-time studies in the evenings or on Saturdays.
Colleges providing you with an opportunity to study without a matric include:
Skills Academy, Matric College, Bellview Institute, College SA, Matric College, Learning Group, TWP Academy, Home Study College and The Decor School, among others.
When pondering these courses, consider whether online learning or distance learning would work best for you. Online learning involves a virtual learning environment. Lectures are recorded so they can be played back. Not everyone can fit in with the timetable as defined by the schedule, so recorded lectures help. Lecturers are available to students and interaction is possible online.
Distance learning is a correspondence course involving self-study. You will be provided with study materials and resources via email or an online learning programme. Students need to finish tasks and assignments within a certain time frame in order to keep up with the course schedule. Interaction between lecturers and students is limited. Students seldom interact with peers. You can take classes wherever you are and don't need to travel, so you can study from around the country.