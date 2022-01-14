If you don't pass matric, here are your options

“Never let success get to your head and never let failure get to your heart.” –Anonymous. THERE are options if you want to study without matric, some of the courses you can study include accounting (studying for Chartered Institute Management Accountant – CIMA qualifications) in which you could learn fundamental business economics, financial and management accounting and commercial ethics within a year.

You could also examine your choices when it comes to either short computer/IT courses. You can even pursue studies in police work, forensics, office or secretarial studies, business or project management, occupational health and safety, tourism or beauty therapy. Interior decorating is another option. For those looking to do a professional, nationally recognised qualification, perhaps one of the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers courses is for you. These are bookkeeping, accounting and business qualifications offered by at least 500 tuition bodies across the country. Depending on the subject, they range from NQF levels 3 to 6.You could also do part-time studies in the evenings or on Saturdays. Colleges providing you with an opportunity to study without a matric include: