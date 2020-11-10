Matrics geared up for Civil Technology, Sign Language

South African sign language Paper 1 and Civil Technology are among the list of subjects matrics will be tested on as part of their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations on Tuesday. Civil technology will be written at 2pm while sign language, Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga and Tshivenda will be written at 9am. The language subjects are for Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Languages. Matric exams started on November 5. The exams come at a time shortly after the return from national lockdown, which in turn costed the class of 2020 more than four months of academic class time. The exams kicked off with English Paper 1; this includes Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language. Simone Blaaw on twitter wrote: That moment when you're so confident in your paper and then suddenly you can't remember what a homonym for cold is...#matric2020 #MatricExams #MatricExams2020

That moment when you're so confident in your paper and then suddenly you can't remember what a homonym for cold is...#matric2020 #MatricExams #MatricExams2020 pic.twitter.com/IdX44PhTsb — Simoné Blaauw (@Simonis_18) November 6, 2020

Daniel Rohan, 17, from Durban High School said: "The paper was really good. I was well prepared for this paper and English is one of my strongest subjects so I went into this paper very confidently. My friends felt this paper was also not that much of a challenge and the length of the questions fitted well the time allocation."

The second subject written by matrics was Afrikaans Paper 1.

@KemKedeshien Tweeted: “I cant be the only one who wrote ‘Askies’ for sorry #MatricExams #Afrikaans #itschaai #matric2020”.

Other subjects that have been written include isiZulu, isiXhosa, isiSwati,Tamil, Hebrew and German.