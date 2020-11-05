Matrics kick off final exams with English Paper 1

Over a million Grade 12 pupils from across the nation will be sitting to write their first National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination, English Paper 1, on Thursday. Matris will be writing three exams under the English subject; Paper 1 focuses on language in context this includes comprehensions, summary and language structures and conventions while Paper 2 focuses on literature this includes the study of novels, drama, short stories and poetry. Paper 3, on the other hand, focuses on essay writing. The first exam will be written at 9am, this will be for pupils who do English as a First Additional Language while at 2pm pupils who do English as a Home Language will write their exam. Meanwhile, political parties, teachers’ union and university heads have expressed their well wishes and support to the matric Class of 2020 as they start their final exams.

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said the year was very challenging for matrics.

“It took a lot of courage for you to get here and as you step out into the next phase of your life, I want you to know that you are going to continue to need a lot of courage.

“If everything comes to you with no effort or struggle on your part, then you will never get to know how strong you are.

“Along with love, courage is one of the key things you will need in this life.

“I believe in you and I look forward to seeing you at UCT sometime in the future.

“All of the best for your exams and for the future,” said Phakeng.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) urged for the Department of Basic Education to ensure that exams centres complied with the required safety measures.

To the matrics the union said: “We call on all matrics to dedicate all of the remaining time focusing on the exams and avoid any activities that will defocus and disrupt their preparation for this important exam.

“We urge our parents to support their children and allow them more time to study.”

The IFP said: “As exams begin, the matrics need to put all their energy and focus into their studies, and abstain right from the beginning.

“This is not a time for partying, unnecessary friends’ gatherings, walking in the streets, or girlfriends and boyfriends – learners must abstain from temptations and irregularities and focus on their studies.”

* Click here for matric study guides and revision aids.