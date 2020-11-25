Matrics take on Maritime Economics exam

MORE than 600 Grade 12 pupils will be writing their final Maritime Economics exam on Wednesday.

The three-hour-long exam will be written at 2pm, simultaneously with Agricultural Technology, Equine Studies and more language papers, while at 9am matrics will be writing Business Studies Paper 2.

According to maritime educator Brian Igpen, the subject is industry-focused and would help matrics find employment within the maritime industry.

The subject was introduced as a National Senior Certificate-approved subject with the purpose of helping to address youth unemployment and poverty in South Africa. It was a bid to prepare pupils for careers in the maritime industry while at school.

The maritime industry – defined as anything related to the ocean, ships, navigation of ships, seafarers, movement of cargo and related activities – sustains many other industries and employs hundreds of thousands of people in myriad careers. It is responsible for the movement of more than 90 percent of the world’s trade.