Matrics to tackle English literature exam

William Shakespeare's Hamlet, Macbeth and Alan Paton’s Cry, the beloved country are among the English set books Grade 12's will be writing about in their English Paper 2 on Tuesday. Matrics will be writing English Paper 2 for Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language. The exams are to be written at 9am and 2pm. The grade 12s wrote their first English paper on November 5. The paper according to some matrics, was fair and questions asked in the exam were expected. Reece Ogle,18, from Voortrekker High School said: "The paper was pretty good. Everything that we were told to study came out in the paper. It was all relevant." Matrics are in their third week of exams. On Monday they wrote Mathematics Paper 2.

According to the Department of Education the Mathematics Paper 2 which was written at 9am was leaked in Gauteng and Limpopo.

“Initial indications are that the paper became available in the early parts of Monday morning, hours before the paper could be written. The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces,” the DBE statement said.

The DBE said the leaked paper was verified and the contents of it was found to be the same as the question paper that was to be written.

“The Department will investigate this matter fully and thoroughly and will utilize the mechanisms it has at its disposal which are part of the examination protocol to identify learners that may have had access to the paper,” the statement read.