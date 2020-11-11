Matrics to write economics Paper 1

On Day five of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, matrics are scheduled to write economics and more language papers in the afternoon.

According to the Grade12 exam timetable, economics will be written at 9am while Paper 2 of the language subjects such as Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Hebrew and German Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language will be written at 2pm.

The exam sessions will be 2 hours long.

The matric exams kicked off with English Paper 1 on November 5. The exams come at a time where pupils had just returned from a national lockdown brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic, which in turn costed the Class of 2020 more than four months of academic class time.

The loss of class time, however; did not have any impact on how the exam papers were to be set up as the standards were not lowered.