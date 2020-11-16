Matrics to write Mathematics Paper 2

Matrics will be writing Mathematics Paper 2 to start off the third week of their National Senior Certificate examinations.

On Friday , grade 12 pupils will be writing Mathematics Paper 2 and Technical Maths Paper 2 at 9am. While at 2pm they are expected to write Mathematics Literacy Paper 2.

The Mathematics exam papers will be written in a 3 hour duration.

The Class of 2020 were disadvantaged by the Coronavirus pandemic which brought on a national lockdown, imposed on March 27, resulting in them losing over four months in their academic year.

On Tuesday they are expected to write English Paper 2 which is based on literature.