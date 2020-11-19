Matrics to write Sesotho, Xitsonga and Economics exam

Matrics will be writing Paper 2 of language subjects including the South African Sign Language and Economics Paper 2 on Thursday.

Week three of the National Senior Certificate examinations is nearing an end. Subjects which are to be written in the morning, at 9am are; Sepedi, Setswana, Sesotho, Xitsonga and Tshivenda. The papers are for Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language.

South African Sign Language will also be written at 9am while Economics will be written at 2pm.

Matrics sat for their first paper on November 5 and are expected to finish with their exams on December 15.

So far the only glitch that has cropped has been the leaked Mathematics Paper 2. The Department of Education’s initial investigation led them to two provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo. However, upon further investigation in the matter it seemed the leaked paper went viral on examination WhatsApp groups spreading to other provinces. Law enforcement agencies have been called in to assist with the investigation.