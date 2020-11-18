Matrics warned of cheating as they write Business Studies
Following a dramatic start to their third week of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, the Class of 2020 will be writing Business Studies Paper 1 exam as well as the Dance Studies exam.
The two-hour business exam paper will start at 9am while those rewriting will sit at 2pm,and run simultaneously with the Dance Studies exam.
On Tuesday, the Department of Education (DBE) issued a public warning to all pupils writing the NSC examinations about the leaking of exam papers and cheating an exam.
This followed the leaking of a Mathematics Paper 2 which was written on Monday.
An initial probe by the DBE pointed to a few pupils in the two provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo. However, on further investigation, it seemed the leaked paper went viral on exam WhatsApp groups spreading to other provinces.
The investigating team is gathering evidence and a report will be submitted shortly. The department said it would enlist the support of the law enforcement agencies to assist with the investigation.
The DBE warning said: “There are serious consequences for copying or using leaked exam papers and these include: A rewrite of the leaked paper for everyone; If you are caught cheating the examinations you maybe banned for up to three years from writing the matric examinations; if you are caught in possession of a leaked matric examination paper you may be arrested, convicted and face living your life with a criminal record … ”