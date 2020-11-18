Matrics warned of cheating as they write Business Studies

Following a dramatic start to their third week of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, the Class of 2020 will be writing Business Studies Paper 1 exam as well as the Dance Studies exam.

The two-hour business exam paper will start at 9am while those rewriting will sit at 2pm,and run simultaneously with the Dance Studies exam.

On Tuesday, the Department of Education (DBE) issued a public warning to all pupils writing the NSC examinations about the leaking of exam papers and cheating an exam.

This followed the leaking of a Mathematics Paper 2 which was written on Monday.

An initial probe by the DBE pointed to a few pupils in the two provinces, Gauteng and Limpopo. However, on further investigation, it seemed the leaked paper went viral on exam WhatsApp groups spreading to other provinces.