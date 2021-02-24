Meet the matrics who stood out from the pack

THE top achievers received awards in categories such as mathematics, physical science, technical sciences, technical mathematics, special ministerial awards, the five quintiles and South African sign language (SASL). The 2020 top achievers are: Maths 1st place - Daniel Alwyn Gouws, Hermanus High School, Western Cape 2nd place - Veren Naidoo, Rondebosch Boys High School, Western Cape

3rd place - Reynardt Buys, Pearson High School, Eastern Cape

Physical sciences

1st place - Karla Reinecke, Hoerskool Waterkloof, Gauteng

2nd Second place - Stephanus Johannes Paulus Kruger, Gelofte Skool, KZN

3rd place - Takudzwa Newo Ronnie Chiikonye, Bhukulani Senior Secondary School, Gauteng

Technical maths

1st place - Peace Simphiwe Phangisa, DD Mabuza High School, Mpumalanga

2nd place - Mthobisi Brian Hlatshwayo, D Mabuza Comprehensive High School, Mpumalanga,

3rd place - Lungisani Mduba, Katlehong Technical Secondary School, Gauteng

Top technical sciences achievers

1st place - Phumlani, Nomathiya Technical High School, KZN

2nd place - Mcebo Lindokuhle Mthethwa, Sibusiso High School, KZN

3rd place - Eric Mavimbela, DD Mabuza Comprehensive School, Mpumalanga

Quintile 1 schools top performers:

1st place – Blessing Mlambo – IR Lesolang Secondary School, Gauteng

2nd place – Dester Weltegebriel De Salegon, Highveld Secondary School, Mpumalanga

3rd place – Pearl Khoza – PP Hlungwani High School, Limpopo

Quintile 2 schools:

1st place – Tapiwa Godknows Maobvera – Micha-Kgasi Secondary School, NW

2nd place – Thembelihle Tsengane – Little Flower Combined School, KZN

3rd place – Simamkele Bongo – Xolilizwe Senior Secondary School, EC

Quintile 3 schools:

1st place – Lerato Paballo Tuba – Tsogo Secondary School, NW

2nd place – Ayabukwa Nombela – Manzomthombo Secondary School, WC

3rd place – Luyanda Khuzwayo – Gugulesizwe Secondary School, KZN

Quintile 4 schools:

1st place – Dipika Smaroo – Effingham Secondary School, KZN

2nd place – Willem Lodewijk Kurpershoek – Middelburg Hoërskool, Mpumalanga

3rd place – Jana Geyser – Rustenburg High School, NW

Quintile 5 schools:

1st place – Reynhardt Buys – Pearson High School, EC

2nd place – Colombe Cynthia Obono Eyono – Westville Girls’ High School, KZN

3rd place – Sonica Roux – Hoërskool Outeniqua, WC

What are Quintiles?

All South African public ordinary schools are categorised into five groups, called quintiles, largely for purposes of the allocation of financial resources. Quintile 1 is the “poorest” quintile, while Quintile 5 is the “least poor”. These poverty rankings are determined nationally according to the poverty of the community around the school, as well as, certain infrastructural factors. Each quintile, nationally, contains 20% of all learners, but not 20% from each province. Schools in Quintile 1, 2 and 3 have been declared no-fee schools, while schools in Quintiles 4 and 5 are fee-paying schools.

The two ministerial awards went to Sonja Jamima Jonkers, from Jan Kriel School, Western Cape and Delarose Cooper from Gauteng.

SASL top performers:

1st place – Daniel Johannes Emmeni – Transoranje Skool vir Dowes, Gauteng

2nd place – Sinoyolo Sisekelo Ngubani – Kwathintwa School for The Deaf, KZN

3rd place – Khadeejah Hansrod – Fulton School for the Deaf, KZN