Grade 12 final exams are a lot of pressure as they mark a milestone in your 12 years of learning; the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results are also a gateway to tertiary education.

However; knowing the pressure that the Class of 2020 is facing – writing their final exams in the Covid-19 pandemic – experts have warned that this year there would be a dip in matric passes.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the loss of over four months of classroom learning. But this loss of time did not affect the standard of the exams, which were set before the emergence of Covid-19.

So what are the minimum requirements to pass matric?

According to the Department of Higher Education, to pass the NSC you need: