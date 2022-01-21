Tips for matrics after receiving their final results

It’s that time of the year again. Across the country, thousands of matric students are waiting for their results. It can only be hoped that they have done enough to do well in their final results. According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), matric results will be released on January 21, 2022.

After sleepless nights preparing for their final matric exams, compounded by Covid-19 lockdowns, load shedding and other challenges, now the long stressful wait for results is nearly coming to an end. For many students, this is the start of a new phase in their lives, and it will open opportunities to study at higher institutions. For others, however, it may feel like they have failed their last chance to prove themselves worthy. Below are some tips for learners after receiving their final matric results:

Bad results If your results are not quite what you desired and it feels like the end of the world, remember some of the world’s successful people have experienced setbacks. You still have a chance to pick yourself up and try again. Check if you qualify to write supplementary exams. If you don’t qualify to write supplementary exams and you really want to get a National Senior Certificate (NSC), then you will have to repeat the year.

Examine options that are available at FET or TVET colleges where you can study alternative courses that will give you a NQF 4 qualification, which is equivalent to a matric certificate’s NQF level. If you feel completely negative and hopeless, reach out to someone you can trust and tell them about your feelings or contact the South African Depression and Anxiety group to speak to a professional. The helpline is available for 24 hours - 0800 456 789 Do your research

When the year starts, it’s important to do your research about an institution that you would like to go to, especially if it’s a private institution since we are faced with the issue of bogus colleges. The Register is available for inspection www.dhet.gov.za, Look under Documents/Registers Public universities can’t always meet demand from prospective students, especially for degrees in high demand such as medicine, law, engineering, accounting, education and social work. Matriculants don’t need to worry if they are not accepted to study at a public university. Private colleges offer qualifications that are registered and accredited and subject to the same quality assurance as public universities.

If you are opting to go to a public university, do your research about available degrees, look at the course you want to do and how much it costs to do that course. This information is available on the university’s website. Keep an eye on bursaries Between January and April, keep an eye on different bursaries that may offer funding support in the area you wish to study. A wide range of bursaries is available for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are available on websites such as the bursaries portal.

Don’t forget to check your application status for both university space and bursary applications. Apply for learnerships With the current situation of our country’s striving economy and high rate of unemployment, all avenues need to be explored, and learnerships are one area where a real, measurable difference can be made.