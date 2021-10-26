Well wishes for the Class of 2021 ahead of matric exams on Wednesday

Well wishes are pouring in as the Class of 2021 is expected to write its first National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination on Wednesday. October 27 marks the start of the matric exams, which will conclude on December 7.

About 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the examinations this year. The Department of Basic Education has already announced its readiness plans, even giving dates on when results are expected to be released on January 20, 2022. Western Cape Education Department MEC Debbie Schafer said: “A very, very good luck to every one of our matrics for your LAST school exams, ever. You have come this far. It has been a difficult time for you, but you have a whole province rooting for you, and I know that you are up to the challenge. We look forward to celebrating your results with you in January. “I also just want to say to each one of you – just do your best. Whilst this is an important exam, there are options if you don’t do as well as you hoped. So just focus, do your best, and soon it will be over. Don’t forget to eat healthily and get enough sleep.”

The Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, said he was confident that learners in his province would do him proud. He thanked both teachers and parents for all the hard work and support they have been giving the Class of 2021, especially during the pandemic. “While this is a stressful time for many of our matrics, it is also a very exciting one as it is an opportunity to show your hard work and put pen to paper, showing what you’ve learnt. It is the final and most important stretch before you conclude your high school career. Remember to stay focused and prepare diligently,” said Winde.