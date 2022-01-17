What courses can I study without matric?

Academically, matric is a qualification on NQF level 4. Matric does not actually prepare you for a specific job, but it is just an entry requirement to further studies.

Also, there are many other courses one can study that are accredited on NQF level 4. These courses don't give you a matric certificate, but they will give you accredited, recognised alternative qualifications which can be used to study up to NQF level 6.