What courses can I study without matric?
Share this article:
Academically, matric is a qualification on NQF level 4. Matric does not actually prepare you for a specific job, but it is just an entry requirement to further studies.
Also, there are many other courses one can study that are accredited on NQF level 4. These courses don't give you a matric certificate, but they will give you accredited, recognised alternative qualifications which can be used to study up to NQF level 6.
To study further without matric you could look at the following courses:
- Beauty care:
- Various design-orientated computer programmes:
- Photography:
- Courses orientated around child daycare:
Events co-ordination or wedding planning
- Tourism:
- Management:
- Occupational health and safety -
- Secretarial/personal assistant:
When considering these courses, consider whether online learning or distance learning would work best for you. You could also do part-time studies in the evenings or on Saturdays.