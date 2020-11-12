Matrics allowed to be an hour late due to protest action in Khayelitsha

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said matrics who are writing their National Senior Certificate exam will be allowed to be an hour late for their exam on Thursday due to protest action delays. "As per National examination regulations – we will allow candidates to start writing up till ten o’ clock. Given the disruption caused by widespread protests, we will allow learners the full time, should they arrive by 10 am. If they are unable to start writing by 10h00, we will engage with DBE to schedule a back up paper in the event that large numbers are unable to arrive at their venues," said the WCED statement. At around 3am Khayelitsha residents took to the N2 protesting for service delivery. It alleged the protesters are land occupiers who are demanding water, electricity and sanitation services. Both the N2 and the R300 have been closed off with burning tyres. Golden Arrow buses have been torched in some areas in Khayelitsha. Traffic has been brought to a standstill, thus delaying any travelling for commuters. "The WCED is very concerned about the candidates that are experiencing difficulty in getting to their exam centres as a result of protest action affecting various traffic routes.

" Candidates cannot be accommodated at other centres because there is no provision for space and social distancing, additional exam papers are not available, and administrative systems are unable to accommodate them," said the WCED.

The Provincial educationdepartment appealed to communities to consider the candidates and their futures.

"They have been through so much this year, and such actions have extreme consequences for these pupils," said the WCED.

Matrics are scheduled to write their Mathematics exam today. The first paper was set to be written at 9am.

Mathematics exam papers will be written in a 3-hour duration.

The Class of 2020 were disadvantaged by the Coronavirus pandemic which brought on a national lockdown, imposed on March 27, resulting in them losing over four months in their academic year.