MEC Lesufi apologises as Gauteng schools’ online application system shuts down

PRETORIA: The Gauteng Department of Education announced on Tuesday that the 2022 online admissions website would shut down for the next two days “due to an emergency fix that has to be urgently applied on the system”. “This means that parents and guardians who are applying under the current phase 1 application period will not be able to access the website from Tuesday, 17 August 2021, until further notice,” said Gauteng Education MEC, Mr Panyaza Lesufi.

“Applications will not be affected by this emergency, and parents may resume applying once we give notice of the website going live again. “Our technicians are working around the clock to resolve this emergency accordingly. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.” Earlier this month, Lesufi announced that online admissions for the province’s public schools would open on August 10. He said the process would be conducted in two phases and was expected to be completed in November.

“This year, the Gauteng Department of Education has introduced new changes aimed at making the process easier and more manageable for parents, guardians, and public schools in Gauteng,” said Lesufi at the time. “The applications for Grade 1 and 8 will take place in two phases. The first phase is for Grade 7 learners currently in public primary schools applying for Grade 8, and the second phase for Grade 1 and 8 learners not in Grade 7 in public schools.” The first phase would open on August 10 and close in September. The second phase would commence on September 13 and close on October 8. The placement of phase 1 learners would be from October 15 to November 30, and phase 2 from November 15 to 30.