Metal group leads the charge in skills development

Skills development means better opportunities. It means that jobs can be considered where unskilled workers would never be able to venture. Skills are a key to the economy growing, businesses expanding and job creation.

Organisations such as Alfeco Holdings and its four operating companies have implemented vital skills development interventions that bridge the skills gap between unemployed youth and skilled employee requirements from operating companies. Alfeco held its Alfeco Graduation Ceremony, honouring sixty-five learners who have completed portable skills training activities that target skilled and unskilled unemployed youth, matriculants, varsity students, and unemployed graduates.