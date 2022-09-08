Motshekga: We are cracking down on teenage pregnancy after 91 000 learners fell pregnant

Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is implementing a number of measures to prevent the pregnancy of a number of learners at school. This follows figures released by the department that last year alone, 91 000 learners fell pregnant.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some of the learners who fell pregnant were between the ages of 10 and 14 years. This elicited an angry response from a number of stakeholders in the country, who called for action against those involved in sexual abuse and violence against learners. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Thursday said they have put in place a number of measures to deal with the problem of teenage pregnancy.

This followed a written question by NFP member Munzoor Shaik Emam. "The Department of Basic Education launched the DBE Policy on the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in Schools. The policy seeks to reduce the incidence of learner pregnancy through the provision of quality Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and access to adolescent and youth-friendly Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) services," said Motshekga. She said her department is currently disseminating the policy on the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy in schools to accelerate the implementation of the policy.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The provincial stakeholders, including Provincial Aids Councils and partners, are brought on board to enable a multi-sectoral approach to mitigate incidents of Early and Unintended Pregnancies/ Sexual Harassment/sexual violence/rape and/or GBV," she said. Motshekga added that they were expanding the coverage of schools offering Comprehensive Sexuality Education using Scripted Lesson Plans to ensure that learners are aware of the age of consent and have the skills to protect themselves against sexual abuse and violence. The department, said the Minister, continues to engage learners in prevention of pregnancy through the 'Let’s Talk prevention of Early and Unintended Pregnancies' Ministerial Dialogues.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The Minister, through the dialogues, creates awareness with learners on the importance of focusing on their education while debating on measures learners can take to protect themselves against pregnancy," she said. [email protected] Current Affairs