Mpumalanga pupil killed in gang-related incident on school grounds

A gang-related altercation made its way on to an Mpumalanga school premises resulting in the killing of a Grade 10 pupil on Tuesday. The Cebisa Secondary School pupil was allegedly stabbed by another pupil on the school grounds. It is alleged that both pupils belong to separate gangs in the township.

According to authorities, the stabbed learner was rushed to the Ermelo Public Hospital but died of his injuries later. MEC for Education in Mpumalanga, Bonakele Majuba, is expected to visit Cebisa Secondary School in Ermelo, Gert Sibande District, on Thursday. While Majuba conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, he also condemned the incident and directed the department to work closely with the law enforcement agencies to probe the circumstances which led to this.

The department’s communications officer, Gerald Sambo, said the MEC together with Mpumalanga education officials will travel to the school to provide psychosocial assistance to all who were directly or indirectly affected by the incident. Sambo told IOL they were still shocked and saddened by the death of the pupil and how the incident took place. He said they could not offer more details about the incident but that a full statement would be released tomorrow as the MEC would be at the school to address the matter.

Sambo added that the situation at the school remained tense but gave assurance that the matter was being investigated and that those involved faced consequences.