Multimillion-rand boost for tertiary students as crowdfunding platform pays out

Student funding efforts received a massive boost this month, as crowdfunding platform Feenix paid out R4.6million to 163 students in its latest disbursement cycle. The platform was created in the wake of the #FeesMustFall movement and uses social media as a means for students to tap into their networks of potential donors to help them crowdfund and find the finances they need. Funds are paid out directly to academic institutions, with disbursements of the funds raised throughout the academic year.

So far, 2 900 students have been assisted by the organisation since starting in 2017. “With a mission to support our country’s future data analysts, marketers, engineers, and accountants, we are humbled by the number of corporates and individuals using our platform to provide financial access to our nation’s tertiary students,” said Leana de Beer, CEO of Feenix. One of the donors during the latest disbursement was commodities company South32, which provided bursaries to 32 students and graduates from the Empangeni and Richards Bay regions of KZN, where the organisation’s South African operations are focused.

In addition to ensuring that bursary recipients can access a tertiary education debt-free, South32’s investment will provide current students with the financial resources to be able to focus on their studies and graduates with the resources needed to find employment. Vice president of operations at South32, Calvin Mkhabela, said that one of their key goals was to make a difference in the lives of communities and education is part of their priority projects. “Former president, Nelson Mandela, summed it up best when he said: ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ An educated generation is important for our country. It’s important for our communities. But more than that, it’s important for the individual who chooses to study. And, it’s for this reason that we have partnered with Feenix to help students alleviate the burden of unpaid tuition fees,” Mkhabela said.

De Beer said that it was important to South32 to support students in the King Cetshwayo District (including Richards Bay and Empangeni) because access to education was a massive problem for many in this region. “Students want to study, provide a better life for themselves and their families, and become contributors to our economy. Support from companies such as South32 makes this dream easier to achieve,” she said. She agreed with the emphasis placed on education as the correlation between levels of education and employment status was clear.

Recent Statistics South Africa data showed a correlation between unemployment and education. Of the 7.9 million unemployed persons in the first quarter of 2022, as many as 50.1% had education levels below matric, followed by those with matric at 38.6%. Those with a post-matric education were more likely to be in employment. Only 2.4% of unemployed persons were graduates, while 6.9% had other tertiary qualifications as their highest level of education. “This disbursement is important if South Africa is to adopt a more resilient economic model and to help decrease the country’s unemployment levels,” said De Beer.

