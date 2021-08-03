No-fee paying school Christel House gets state-of-the-art classrooms worth R1.7 million

No-fee paying school, Christel House will be getting three state-of-the-art Grade RR classrooms worth over R1.7 million. The MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet and Builders have partnered in this worthy cause of transforming children’s lives, and their communities, by making early learning more accessible for less fortunate children.

Christel House South Africa is a no-fee school, based in Ottery, Cape Town. The school’s mission is to break the cycle of poverty and build self-sufficient and productive members of society, through a no-fee, Grade RR to Grade 12 and five years post-matric, schooling scholarships. The MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet and Builders partnership’s first project, last year, was building two new classrooms for the Zilungisele Primary School in KwaZulu Natal. Janet Booysen, Builders marketing executive, said the latest project with MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet and Christel House solidifies their shared passion for creating better environments for young learners.

Christel House CEO, Adri Marais said the renovations could not have come at a better time. Marais said the new classes would have a lasting impact on the futures of young children living on the Cape Flats. The three Grade RR classrooms will ensure that over 60 learners aged 4 to 5, from severely impoverished communities on the Cape Flats, receive high-quality education, wholesome meals, and so much more during their educational career. The addition of these new classrooms would also result in the employment of four new teachers. “Christel House turns 20 this year, and adding this crucial phase to our Early Childhood Development programme has long been a dream for us. We are deeply grateful to MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet and Builders for helping us build three top-quality Grade RR classrooms, and putting an additional 60 students per year on a pathway out of poverty. We are so excited to welcome our very first Grade RR students, and introduce them to their beautiful new classrooms,” said Marais.