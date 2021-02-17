North West is one of the best-performing provinces – deputy education minister

Durban - North West is expected to once again complete the top four list of best-performing provinces for matric results, and this year Deputy Minister of the Department of Basic Education Dr Regina Mhaule is hopeful and expects nothing less.

Mhaule, accompanied by North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela, visited the province to monitor compliance with Covid-19 protocols and encourage teachers and learners to continue to work hard.

Last year, the Free State reclaimed top spot from Gauteng, which dropped to second position. North West grabbed third position, with the Western Cape completing the top four.

"This province is known for years in producing leaders at national level. For example, Speaker of National Assembly Thandi Modise, director general of the Department of Basic Education Mathanzima Mweli and many more have come out of this province. This will serve as a motivation to the current learners to make an impact in their studies.

“With the matric results, this province is part of the top-four-performing provinces in the country. Next week during the release of the results, we are hopeful that they will be on top as usual.