North West province hosts the National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships in Potchefstroom

According to the department, about 1 260 athletes from the nine provinces are expected to compete against each other. The primary school learners will be participating in sporting codes such as high jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw and athletics.

The North West Department of Education will be hosting the National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships at McArthur Athletics Stadium in Potchefstroom, starting with the opening ceremony on Thursday.

MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela, who is hosting the championships, appreciated the opportunity given to the province.

"On behalf of the department we appreciate the opportunity to host the National Primary School Championships as the province. This magnanimous event will equally boost the economy of Tlokwe and be a financial spin-off towards the hospitality and accommodation sector.

"We are confident that each and every province taking part in these championships will be free to demonstrate their capabilities without any challenges. This event will surely strengthen social cohesion and unity amongst learners of all provinces at an early age," said Matsemela.