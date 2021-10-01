Online safety programme shortlisted at the GESS Education Awards

With the rapid use of the internet and social media, the possibility of potential harm that young people face increases daily. That is where MySocialLife comes in, a leading educator that teaches digital citizenship, digital life skills, online safety and social media awareness to students aged eight to 18. The company also teaches the student's parents, their teachers, and mental health professionals and school counsellors. This South African online safety and digital life skills programme, MySociaLife, has been shortlisted as the 2021 ‘StartUp Company of the Year’ at the GESS Education Awards Dubai.

The announcement is a huge accomplishment for a South African education company, given the high profile of the event, based in the Middle East, one that attracts the highest calibre of educators from around the world. “To make it to the final nine is truly exciting, especially in a category like this where it encompasses and welcomes all the players in our industry. Some great names have lit up this particular award in previous years,” explains Dean McCoubrey, MySociaLife founder. “Where we are a little different from many school products and programmes is that we don’t just educate teens and pre-teens, we also teach the teachers, and the learners’ parents, as well as educational psychologists too. We deliver a unique four-dimensional approach to the education of online safety, media literacy and digital life skills. In our area of expertise, mentoring on topics like social media, gaming, and popular culture online, we believe the problem needs to be shared in order to be solved. Many kids have been struggling with mental health, sextortion, cyberbullying, and this has increased during the pandemic,” McCoubrey adds.