Opinion: preparing your child for the 4IR

Did you know that 60% of our children will work in jobs that don’t exist yet? This means that six in 10 children will work in jobs that will be created in the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). 4IR is a blend of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), genetic engineering, quantum computing and more.

Adam Fairall, a schoolteacher at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, offers some practical insights into new opportunities our children can look forward to.