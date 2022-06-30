Opinion: preparing your child for the 4IR

Did you know that 60% of our children will work in jobs that don’t exist yet? This means that six in 10 children will work in jobs that will be created in the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). 4IR is a blend of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), genetic engineering, quantum computing and more.
Adam Fairall, a schoolteacher at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, offers some practical insights into new opportunities our children can look forward to.
- Young students need to develop business savvy and entrepreneurial skills. Help your child start a small business. By doing so they will learn a few harsh lessons, such as how tough it is to make and manage your money.
- Teach your children to repair things. Encourage your children to take things apart and watch a few YouTube videos on how to problem-solve and possibly fix them.
- Take risks. Encourage your child to sign up for things they might not have been inclined to do. The thing about risks is that they are associated with failure. This is not a negative thing; in fact, it is quite positive. When children make mistakes they are also learning to fix those mistakes as early as possible.
- Engage in volunteer work with your child. Try to connect with NGOs/NPOs in your area. Volunteer work not only develops empathy, but also adds to practical hands-on work experience that creates future work opportunities or at least helps gear your child’s thinking towards being an actively involved and engaged individual. Kindness is a valuable trait.
The biggest gift you can give your child in 2022 is the mindset, the confidence and the passion they’ll need to succeed in the future.