Organisations partner to provide much needed support to orphanage

THE Beast Foundation and World Sports Betting teamed up to lend a helping hand and bring hope to the children of Fountain of Love Orphanage, in Katlehong, Johannesburg. Orphanages such as Fountain of Love, in Katlehong, were among the most affected by the recent violent unrest, in South Africa, in July this year.

The Katlehong-based orphanage home was established in 2003 and houses more than 60 children, aged 0-17 years. The orphanage is the only one that remains operational in the community. “We are truly blessed and thankful to The Beast Foundation and World Sports Betting, for their generous donation. The past few months have truly been hard for my kids and I, especially after the recent unrest and looting that took place in our township. The unrest left us worried, because some of the big retailers – who usually helped us with groceries and food – had their stores closed down,” says Ma Rosey Mthembu, founder of Fountain of Love Orphanage.

The Beast Foundation’s Nutrition Outreach Programme will assist in providing much needed support to many orphanages and communities around South Africa, and aims not only to donate food, but also provide learning material that will assist young people with their cognitive development.

“It has been a very challenging few months for many communities across the country, as a result of the recent violent unrest that left many people displaced and unemployed. As The Beast Foundation, our desire is to restore hope and uplift the spirits of those affected. To the young people at Fountain of Love, I would like say they should not stop dreaming big and they must know that organisations, like The Beast Foundation, exist to unlock opportunities for them, so that they can become successful,” says Founder of The Beast Foundation Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira. Marketing head at World Sports Betting Ryno Du Plessis said: “We are grateful to The Beast Foundation for partnering with us to assist Fountain of Love Orphanage. We believe it is the responsibility of every corporate organisation to assist people like Ma Rosey with support, to make a difference in our communities and give young people a home.” The Beast Foundation continues to create opportunities to develop young people and impact change.