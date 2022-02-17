Over 200 young tech graduates complete first leg of In2IT internship programme

Durban - Digital technologies firm In2IT Technologies is in the process of concluding the first leg of its internship programme, which saw 186 young unemployed graduates complete the three to 12-month training course. The company is currently taking on board another 20 young people to participate in the programme in December, with the first leg of the internship ultimately set to conclude with 206 graduates having completed the training.

In2IT chairman Tshepo Mokoena said that most technology graduates struggle to find employment in the ICT space because they lack certification and practical experience. “Even those who plan on taking up internships at IT companies will benefit from the programme, as they will be up to speed with the latest trends and developments in the sector,” Mokoena said. Certification

The current batch of 20 graduates will complete a similar training programme, with the possibility of being certified with the likes of Cisco. Following the first leg of the programme, 40 out of the 186 interns received Cisco CCNA certification and another 30 were issued with Huawei’s HCIA routing and switching professionals certification. “Graduates who enter the job market or who join internship programmes are expected to adapt and be up to speed immediately. However, universities do not prepare them for this. That is why many of them end up frustrated and drop out of the ICT space entirely before even starting their careers properly,” said Mokoena. According to the statement, the programme will also ultimately underpin three of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, namely gender equality, education and health.

“The current intake of 20 graduates will be made up of more than 60% women, in line with the gender equality goal, while its overall aim will be to drive training in support of the education goal,” he said. Mokoena points out that the programme is also envisioned to promote better mental health among graduates by empowering them to reach their career goals, which will also then enable them to make better lifestyle choices. “In2IT wanted to enable graduates to gain more practical experience and ensure that they are more job-ready, whether they remain with the company or eventually gain employment somewhere else.