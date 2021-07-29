It's time to redefine and rethink learning for the 2020's

Typically, when we think of the term ‘career’, we think about where we see ourselves in the future. By envisioning a career for yourself, you’ll be able to identify your strengths and weaknesses and determine which direction you’d like to take to achieve your goals. Your career choice is unique to you, reflecting your characteristics and values in life.

Digitisation within the workplace has brought about the disruption to three key elements, namely expertise, duration and reward. A career represents your expertise, your profession and your identity. Factors such as your economic, social and spiritual background play a vital role in the growth of your learning and development and what career field you choose. Your career is something that is built over time. Whether it’s learning skills in your field of choice or taking part in internship programmes. Growing within your career field means that you’ll face continuous learning and development opportunities. Having a career helps you achieve financial independence and allows you to feel a sense of accomplishment, purpose and achievement. Due to the rapid advancement in technology, a career can now last as long as 60 years, but many skill sets are now becoming obsolete in less than five years. More than ever, companies are rethinking how careers are managed, and how learning and development opportunities are created. Many institutions have already begun to adapt their career models and learning and development (L&D) infrastructure in line with the digital age. Along with that, employees’ learning behaviour have also started changing. In the past, employees could obtain the skills required for their careers once-off through studying. Now, most professions are a journey that consists of learning, up-skilling and continuous reinvention to remain relevant and thrive in the evolving workplace.

In a survey taken in 2017 on the Global Human Capital Trends, eighty-three percent of the respondents surveyed say that companies are shifting to more flexible and open-ended career models that offer enriching projects and experiences rather than static career progression. According to self-help expert W. Clement Stone and his many writings on this topic, one should spend more time studying and thinking. This tireless commitment, combined with an insatiable curiosity, will help prepare you to excel in the future model of the workplace. Despite the world of work constantly evolving, the good news for both companies and employees is that high-quality content and digital delivery models offer employees access to continuous learning, growth and improvement within the workplace.