Samsung demonstrates continuous commitment to Black Economic Empowerment though its 4th Consecutive Year of BBBEE Level 1 Status

This is why Samsung is pleased to announce that it has achieved a Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 Contribution Status for the fourth year in the row.

As South Africa continues to move towards greater economic and social inclusion, Samsung South Africa remains firm in its long-term commitment to do the same.

"Over the years Samsung has prioritised B-BBEE as a non-negotiable practice, because we have seen the incredible socio-economic impact of implementing it for lasting change. We know it’s no small responsibility to realize the long-term goals as it requires a collective effort from citizens, corporate organisations and Government. This is why our vision is aligned with the Government's B-BBEE policy, and why Samsung is focused on all policies designed to empower South Africans in meaningful ways," said Hlubi Shivanda, Director: Business Innovation Group and Corporate Affairs at Samsung South Africa.

Samsung is building on national transformation policies through Employment Equity, Enterprise Development and investment in education. The company has launched many skills development initiatives, which are not only created for developing internal staff, but also supporting university students studying in fields within Samsung’s ecosystem and value chain.

With wide-ranging support of the country’s youth through bursaries, learnerships and STEM-aligned educational programmes, Samsung is looking forward to a future defined by equality and empowerment for all.